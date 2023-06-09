Google Pay brings Aadhaar based UPI activation, know how it works

Google Pay Has now introduced a new feature. Now users will be able to setup UPI PIN even without debit card. Let us tell you that Aadhaar based authentication has been started on Google Pay. The company has also announced about this. Now if any user wants to register for UPI on Google Pay using their Aadhaar number, now they have to pay attention that they sign up with the same number which is registered with UIDAI and their bank account. Currently, this facility is available to account holders of supported banks, but more banks are working towards implementing this facility in the coming times. The company further said that as part of the verification process, it does not store the Aadhaar number of the users with itself.

Will act as a facilitator with NPCI

In line with the government’s vision to drive financial inclusion, this feature will further strengthen our efforts to create deeper penetration of digital payments in India, Google Product Management Director Sharath Bulusu said in a statement. Over the past few years, we are very happy with the ready adoption of digital payments in the country, and this feature will help to further boost the UPI ecosystem. Google further informed that it will not store Aadhaar numbers but will act as a facilitator to share them with NPCI.

Your bank account should be linked to your Aadhaar number

The purpose of introducing Aadhaar based UPI is to broaden the user base and facilitate digital payments. Before setting up UPI on Aadhaar, verify that your phone number registered with UIDAI (linked to Aadhaar) matches the phone number associated with the bank account you want to link. You should also ensure that your bank account is linked with your Aadhaar number.

Setup UPI like this



To use this facility, first open the Google Pay app on your smartphone. After this click on Add Account option.

Select the bank from the list which is linked to your bank account, then tap on Next.

Select the “Aadhaar” mode to verify both your mobile number and bank account.

Enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar number, which is linked to your bank account.

Generate a 4 or 6 digit UPI PIN which will act as authorization for your transactions.

Now the bank will send OTP to your registered mobile number for verification.

Set your preferred UPI PIN and confirm it once again.

After completing all these processes, your bank account will be linked with the help of your Aadhaar card.