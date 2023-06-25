Google Pay introduced special facility for users, now UPI payment can be done even without debit card

Google Pay Aadhaar based UPI activation

UPI has changed the habit of people in such a way that now they have stopped carrying cash in their pocket. Digital payment service platform Google Pay has launched an additional feature of starting UPI service using Aadhaar card on the app.

google pay upi activation

Under this service Google Pay user will be able to create UPI PIN without debit card. However, the user will be able to take advantage of this service only when his mobile phone number, bank account and Aadhaar number are linked.

Google Pay Introduces Aadhaar Based Upi Activation

Google Pay said, the Aadhaar-based UPI service will enable Google Pay users to create a UPI PIN without a debit card. The company has officially given this information.

google pay digital payments solution data security

As UPI has crores of Indian users, this is expected to help many more users to create UPI IDs and enable them to make digital payments.

google pay latest update

Google Pay will activate the account after using the debit card and Aadhaar number. User has to choose any one of these options.