google privacy policy change news what is web scraping rjv

What is said in Google’s new privacy policy?

Google’s new privacy policy states that Google uses information to develop its new products, features and technology and to improve services that benefit its users and the general public. Google’s new privacy policy further states that for example, we use publicly available information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, cloud AI capabilities and Bard. This rule cannot be called general in Google’s privacy policy. Google has a history of changing its terms of service in the past as well. Earlier Google had said that the data would be used for language model instead of AI model. In the old privacy policy, only Google Translate, Bard and Cloud AI were discussed, now the intention of the company is clearly visible in the new policy.