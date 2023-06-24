Google to invest $10 billion in India: Sundar Pichai

Washington/New Delhi, June 24 (Hindustan Times). American multinational technology company Google will invest $ 10 billion (about Rs 82 thousand crore) for digitization in India. Google’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai gave this information after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will open its Global Fintech Operations Center in GIFT City, Gujarat. After meeting Prime Minister Modi, Pichai said the company will continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitization fund.

Sundar Pichai said that it is an honor for him to meet Prime Minister Modi. Pichai appreciated the Prime Minister’s vision for Digital India. Pichai said the Prime Minister’s vision for Digital India was ahead of its time. I now see it as a blueprint for what other countries are trying to do.

At the same time, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted that Prime Minister Modi and Sundar Pichai discussed measures to promote Artificial Intelligence, Fintech and Research and Development.