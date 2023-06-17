google warns of spyware delete these apps from your android phone rjv

Google Play Store Deleted Apps: Google has removed about 101 Android apps from the Play Store on charges of spying on users by entering their phones. According to reports, these apps have been downloaded 42 crore times. Security researcher Dr. Web has detected new spyware in some Android apps. Many of these apps are such that they are popular and were already present on the Google Play Store. Google has removed these apps from the Play Store to protect users’ personal data from falling into the wrong hands. We tell you about such apps, which have been downloaded the most. In such a situation, if these apps are also present in your smartphone, then it is advised to delete them soon.