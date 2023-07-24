Google will soon close such accounts, know what is the new policy

Google to Delete Accounts That Have Been Inactive for Long

Google Inactive account policy: Google has taken a big decision regarding accounts on its platforms. Under this, the company is going to close the accounts of a large number of users. If reports are to be believed, the company is preparing to close inactive accounts on its platforms.

If you have not used Google account for a long time, then the company will close your account. In such a situation, you will not be able to use Google services like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Photos and Calendar.

According to the information given by Google, inactive accounts become a major obstacle for the safety of the users. In such a situation, if the company does not do this, then the risk of hacking of the inactive account increases. Also, there is a danger of these inactive accounts turning into bots. Keeping all these things in mind, Google needed to take such a decision.

Now the question arises that which account will be closed by Google. For your information, let us tell you that Google is going to close the inactive account for two years or more. That is, if you too have not used your Google account for two years, then be careful, Google will close that too.

For your information, let us tell you that from December 1, 2023, Google will delete the data of the inactive account of its platforms. The thing to note here is that this rule of Google will be applicable on personal account. At the same time, corporate accounts will remain unaffected by this rule.

Google’s new rule will affect Google Drive, YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Search. In such a situation, our advice is that if you too have not been able to use your Google account for a long time, then it is necessary to keep activating it regularly.