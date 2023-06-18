Gopalganj: The bike jumped 10 feet in the air due to the collision of the car, the fire started as soon as it fell down, the young man died

Gopalganj: A young man riding a bike died in a face-to-face collision between an XUV and a bike on the Gopalganj-Siwan main road near Chhap Mor of Mirganj police station area. While another youth was seriously injured. The deceased youth has been identified as Raj Kumar Chauhan, son of late Dudhnath Sah, of Gausi Hata village under Badharia police station area of ​​Siwan. On the other hand, the injured Sonu Kumar is the son of Kishore Kumar of Bangra Buzurg village of this police station area. Both were returning home by bike after distributing the wedding card to Siwan. During this he became a victim of the accident.

head-on collision

Mirganj police station chief Chhotan Kumar, who reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Along with this, they started investigating the matter. It is said that a bike coming from Siwan and an XUV vehicle coming towards Gopalganj had a head-to-face collision on Gopalganj-Siwan National Highway-531 near Chhap Mor of Mirganj police station. The collision was so strong that the bike jumped in the sky for about ten feet and caught fire as soon as it fell down. On the other hand, in both the bike riders, the bike driver died on the spot. While the young man sitting behind was injured. After the accident, a crowd of people gathered at Chhap Mor.

Muzaffarpur: Girl student missing from Maurya Express, family members fear kidnapping with intention of marriage

The young man had gone to distribute the wedding card of his sister

Rajkumar Chauhan went to Siwan to distribute his sister’s wedding card. After distributing the cards, he was returning home with his friend Sonu. Meanwhile, he became a victim of the accident. There was uproar in the family along with the sister on the news of brother’s death. The family members were in bad condition by crying. The people around were consoling the family members, but were not taking the name of stopping the tears from their eyes.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLfp2N7yPVs)