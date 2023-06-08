Gorakhpur: Ambulance worker leaves injured teenager in a garbage dump, MP complains, CMS resigns

Gorakhpur: In Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, a case has come to the fore of embarrassing humanity with the sensitivity and conscientiousness of an ambulance worker. Where two teenagers died in a road accident on Tuesday night. At the same time, 16-year-old Arjun, a resident of Ledua village, was injured. It is alleged that the ambulance worker left the injured Arjun amidst a pile of garbage at Nedula intersection in Sant Kabir Nagar and ran away. Injured Arjun kept suffering there all night.

Patient’s family alleges negligence

The family members admitted the injured to the hospital. MP Praveen Nishad, MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari and Anil Kumar Tripathi reached Sant Kabir Nagar district hospital to know about the condition of the injured. When he came to know about the inhumanity of the ambulance personnel, he got angry. Not only this, the family members of the patient also alleged negligence in the treatment of the patient. After which the MP, alleging anarchy in the district hospital, sought answers from the CMS regarding the lack of proper treatment of the patients.

CMS resigned

When the CMS did not respond, the MP said that the hospital is not able to handle you. After which, considering the complaint of the MP as misbehaviour, the CMS resigned on Wednesday. On the other hand, in this matter, Praveen Nishad, MP of Sant Kabir Nagar district, told that everyone will have to answer towards the public. When an answer was sought from the CMS about the inhuman act done by the ambulance personnel, they at first evasive. Then later gave written resignation. MP Praveen Nishad said that the complaint of CMS will be made to the Health Minister.

What did CMS Dr. Mahesh Prasad of District Hospital tell

Dr. Mahesh Prasad, CMS of the district hospital, said that the MP and both the MLAs misbehaved with me in the district hospital, hurt by this, I resigned. The authorities have been informed about this. Dr. Anirudh Singh, CMO of Sant Kabir Nagar district said that information about the resignation of CMS has been received, no decision has been taken yet. Action will be taken after probing the allegations of CMS including leaving the injured on the road.

New system will be implemented on Lucknow-Gorakhpur route, now trains will be able to run back and forth within a radius of one km

The sister of 15-year-old Vijay Nishad, a resident of Ledua village under Kotwali police station area of ​​Sant Kabir Nagar district, is to be married on June 11. The whole family was involved in its preparation. On Tuesday, he left home on a bike with his village friends Vikram Nishad, 17, and Arjun, 16. He was returning home after buying goods in the market. At around 10:00 pm, he had reached near the village when the car tried to overtake and overtake, which caused the bike to stumble. Due to which those people got injured. The police took them to the district hospital where Dr. Vijay and Vikram were declared brought dead. While the injured Arjun is being treated at BRD Medical College.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k1gAgfRDWg)