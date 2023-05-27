Gorakhpur: Assam’s biggest inspiration for everyone in rowing, has participated in international competition

Gorakhpur : The rowing competition under the Khelo India University Games started at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur from today and will continue from 27th to 31st May. Other princes from Assam have also come to participate in this competition. The story of this prince of rowing is really inspiring. Reason, despite being physically special (special child) in this Mahakumbh, other players have come full of enthusiasm to compete in both the general category rowing events (2000 meters and 500 meters).

BA students at Cotton University

Most other princes come under the mentally retarded category of disability. Along with the lack of normal development of the brain, they also face some difficulty in speaking. Presently he is a student of BA fifth semester at Cotton University, Assam. It will not be an exaggeration to call the talent of others special. This prince of rowing is also the king of international Paralympic swimming events.

Father Dwipen Rajkumar, who came with him, told that apart from being mentally weak, he was also very weak physically. To overcome physical weakness, at the age of six, when he was lowered into the water to teach swimming, the family understood his potential.

According to Dwipen, Anyatham became proficient in swimming in less than a month. What was it then, parallel to schooling, the father started promoting his son in the field of swimming as well. Apart from winning several medals at the national level, Anyat has won the first Paralympic swimming gold medal for India by participating in the World Summer Games (Special Olympics) held in Los Angeles in 2015.

Rowing trends since 2016 – the best

Apart from swimming, Rajkumar’s trend has been in the field of rowing since 2016. Despite being 50 percent intellectually disabled, he started participating in national and state level competitions in a very short time. Last year, while participating in the Asia-Pacific Special Games (deaf-mute) held in Australia, Anyatam brought laurels to India by winning gold medal in 500m single sculls rowing, bronze in 2000m single sculls and bronze medal in mixed doubles of the same distance. .

Rower Anyatam Rajkumar, who always practiced with ordinary rowers, qualified for Khelo India by placing in the top 8 in the National Rowing Competition held in Pune and the University Competition held in Chandigarh. He is the first special child of the country to participate in rowing competition. For this, his name has also been registered in the India Book of Records.

Difficult to describe the respect received in the city – Dwipen

Anyatam Rajkumar’s father Dwipen believes that Khelo India is turning out to be a great platform to hone Anyatam’s talent. Using this platform, the rowing talent of Anyatam will get a new global recognition. He said that he is the only player from Assam to participate in rowing here. Dwipen is very happy with the arrangements for reception, care and competition in Gorakhpur. He says that it is difficult to describe in words the honor received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the city.

Report- Kumar Pradeep

