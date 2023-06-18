Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press will receive the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021, announced by the Ministry of Culture

New Delhi, 18 June (Hindustan Times). The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 will be awarded to Geeta Press, Gorakhpur. The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided in this regard after deliberations on Sunday.

According to the Union Ministry of Culture, Geeta Press, Gorakhpur has been selected for the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 for its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political change through non-violent and other Gandhian methods. The award recognizes the significant and unique contribution of Gita Press in contributing to the collective upliftment of humanity. This is the symbol of Gandhian life in true sense.

Prime Minister Modi said that Geeta Press being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize on completion of 100 years of its establishment is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service.

It is noteworthy that Gita Press, established in 1923, is one of the largest publishers in the world. It has so far published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages. These include 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. The organization has never relied on advertising in its publications for revenue generation. Geeta Press along with its affiliated organizations, strives for the betterment of life and well-being of all.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Government of India in 1995 as a tribute to the ideals propounded by Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary. The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender. The award carries Rs one crore, a citation, a plaque and an outstanding traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Recent awardees include Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Oman (2019) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020), Bangladesh. Past award winners include organizations such as ISRO, Ramakrishna Mission, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, Akshaya Patra, Bengaluru, Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India and Sulabh International, New Delhi.

The award was given to Dr. Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, Dr. Julius Nyerere, former President of Tanzania, Dr. AT Ariyaratne, Founder President of Sarvodaya Shramdaan Movement (Sri Lanka), Dr. Gerhard Fischer of Germany, Baba Amte, Dr. John Hume ( Ireland), former President of Czechoslovakia Vaclav Havel, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Chandi Prasad Bhatt and Yohei Sasakawa (Japan).