Gorakhpur: Bholu drowned while taking bath in Rapti river, two teenagers who went to save him also drowned, one’s body recovered, rescue continues

Gorakhpur: On Sunday, two boys went to bathe at Takiya Ghat of Rapti river. In which 8-year-old Bholu, a resident of Basantpur’s Ghasiyari, started drowning in the river. Two teenagers who went to save it also drowned in the water. The SDRF team recovered Bholu’s body in the evening. But both the teenagers who went to rescue him are still missing. The SDRF team kept searching for him till late night. The SDRF team is again doing rescue operation since Monday morning.

DM announced to give 4 lakh rupees to the family of the dead.

The DM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. It is being told that Hans and Owl, residents of Basantpur, had gone to bathe in the river on the pillow ghat of the river between 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Sunday. Due to going into deep water, Bholu started drowning in the river. To save whom, his companion Ans tried to pull the whole thread around his neck, but he failed. After which he came out of the river and informed Govind and Saif standing on the ghat.

Administration and police team present at the spot

After which both jumped into the river to save him. On reaching near Bholu, both of them also started drowning in the river. When all three drowned, Ansh informed about it at Bholu’s house. On information, the SDRF team reached the spot and recovered Bholu’s body at around 4 pm. But the rescue operation is still going on to find Govind and Saif. The police informed about this at Govind and Saif’s house on the basis of the number of the vehicle parked at the ghat. Administration and police team is present at the spot.

Crying bad condition of family members

It is being told that the deceased Bholu was second among three siblings. He used to stay at his aunt’s house and went to Indravati’s house next door on Sunday morning at 9:00 am. At the same time, both Govind and Saif drowned in the river lived together. Wherever they had to go, they used to go together. Govind’s father is a mason and Saif’s father drives a car. There is uproar in all the three houses due to drowning in the river. The relatives are in bad condition by crying.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

