Gorakhpur: Brother died in a road accident two days before sister’s wedding, happiness turned into mourning

Gorakhpur : A heart-wrenching case has come to the fore in Gorakhpur district, due to which people were shocked. While there was an atmosphere of happiness in the house, on the other hand the atmosphere became sad due to the death of brother in a painful accident. After two days the sister’s procession was going to come to the house. But this wish of brother could not be fulfilled. Brother was busy preparing for the wedding. Had gone to aunt’s house to buy LPG cylinder.

While returning from his house, he was seriously injured in an accident. After which he was taken to BRD Medical College by the local people in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. When the news of which came to the family members, there was uproar in the house. The joy of marriage turned into sorrow. The people of the family members are in bad condition by crying. The relatives gathered for the marriage are consoling the family members.

A young man was bringing a cylinder from his aunt’s house

Monu Yadav’s younger sister Nandini, a resident of Bhathat town, was married on June 6. The family members were busy preparing for the wedding. On Sunday, Monu had gone to the house of his aunt living in Paniyara, Babhanoli in Maharajganj district to bring LPG cylinder. Was returning in the evening with a cylinder from the bike. On the way, the uncontrolled bike collided with a tree on the roadside. Monu sitting behind got a serious head injury.

With the help of the local people, the companions brought him to BRD Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead. Monu was at number four among five siblings. His father Adya has already died 20 years ago. The father told that now he is not able to understand whether to marry the daughter or see the mourning of the son’s death.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU02CQjnsm8)