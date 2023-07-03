Gorakhpur: CM Yogi will inaugurate UP’s most modern and hi-tech police station today, know full details

Gorakhpur is identified with the world famous Gorakhnath temple. Now the police station here has been included in the state’s most modern and hi-tech police stations in a new building and new style. This police station will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the AIIMS police station building from the function organized in the Gorakhnath police station premises.

CM Yogi will inaugurate state-of-the-art and hi-tech police station today

The newly constructed administrative building of Gorakhnath police station is seen as a temple of public service in the new form. Earlier, due to the widening of the Gorakhnath-Sonauli road, a large part of it in front of the Gorakhnath police station had fallen into it. Also the building was very old. When the four walls were broken and there was no space in front of the office, a plan was made to construct a new building for the police station. It was demolished and a new multi-storey building was built.

Gorakhnath police station is probably the first multi-storey police station in the state, which is a centralized air conditioner. 17 crore 10 lakh 94 thousand rupees have been spent in making this police station. Male female toilet block including helpdesk, inquiry and reception room, SHO room, Mal Khana, male lockup, female lockup, armory office, were built in this police station. All facilities including kitchen, mail sub-inspector cabin, washing lobby have been provided on the second floor of this police station. Three separate barracks, male sub-inspector cabin, and male, female toilet block have been built on the third floor of the police station with a total capacity of 40 constables.

what did the contractor say

Talking to the media, Sudhir Srivastava, the contractor of this police station, told that it cost about 18 crores to build this police station. The police station has been built and prepared in a year and a half. This police station is equipped with all kinds of facilities and technology. CCTV cameras, fire alarm, good water system, air conditioners are installed everywhere inside the police station. He told that while making this police station, every smallest facility has been kept in mind.

Vande Bharat train received a warm welcome in Gorakhpur, expected to start next week, PM Modi will flag off

AIIMS police station is one of the newly created police stations of the district. A total cost of Rs 5 crore 41 lakh 95 thousand has been incurred on the administrative building of this police station built up to two floors. SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover has handed over the charge of AIIMS police station to Madan Mohan Mishra. On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 29th police station AIIMS in the district. After which the police station will become functional.

Reception and complaint room, police station room, male and female lockup, malkhana office have been set up on the ground floor in the newly built AIIMS police station in Gorakhpur. Surveillance room, Mal Khana, Dial 112 control room have been constructed on the first floor. On the second floor, there is facility of barrack, head constable room, sub-inspector room, kitchen with story, dining hall.

Report- Pradeep Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g7HwKaLC6Q)