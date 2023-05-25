Gorakhpur: FIR lodged against five including mafia Vinod Upadhyay, allegation of land grabbing and demanding extortion

Gorakhpur : Vinod Upadhyay, his brother Sanjay Upadhyay, who is included in Uttar Pradesh’s mafia list, has been booked in Gulriha police station against five people including extortion and other sections. At the same time, the police has arrested Chhotu, a resident of Bihar state. Along with this, a Scorpio vehicle has also been seized by the police. The police is interrogating Chhotu. Police has taken this action on the instructions of SSP.

Mafia’s eye on Praveen Kumar Srivastava’s land

Praveen Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Daudpur of Cantt police station area, who has been Additional District Government Advocate Crime. He has land in Salempur alias Mughalpur Mogalha of Gulriha police station area. Presently Praveen is suffering from cancer, whose treatment is going on. That’s why they are in dire need of money for treatment. For which he decided to sell the land of Gulriha.

He alleges that the mafia Vinod Upadhyay and his brother Sanjay Upadhyay were eyeing that land for a long time. As soon as Vinod came to know that he had decided to sell the land, he started threatening Praveen.

Threatened of dire consequences for not giving the land – victim Praveen

The same person started pressurizing the victim to sell the plot at half price or pay extortion of Rs.50,0000 per plot. Along with this he threatened to be ready to face the consequences if the land is not given. Praveen alleges that even before this Vinod Upadhyay and his associates had demolished the boundary of his land. But no action has been taken so far.

On 17 April 2022, Praveen went to the plot with his brother. Only then five people including mafia Vinod Upadhyay, his brother Sanjay reached the spot and started abusing. During this, pressure was started to forcibly sell the land.

Raids are going on in search of Mafia Vinod Upadhyay

In this case, SP North Manoj Kumar Awasthi told that a case has been registered against five people including mafia Vinod Upadhyay and his brother Sanjay. Mafia Vinod Upadhyay will be arrested soon. Raids are going on in search of him. At present, the police have arrested an accused and are interrogating him. Police has also seized a Scorpio vehicle. Soon the reward will be announced on Vinod Upadhyay.

Warrant has been issued on Vinod Upadhyay and Sudhir Singh

Let us tell you that a warrant has been issued against Vinod Upadhyay and Sudhir Singh in an old case. Police is raiding for his arrest. Soon the police will also announce a reward on both. SSC has forwarded the file announcing the reward. Vinod Upadhyay has 23 serious cases registered against him. Vinod has also worn the cloak of politics. While doing politics from a party, he was found involved in crime, then Vinod was shown the way out by the party.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk15aBv7LU0)