Gorakhpur gets hosting of rowing competition, coming players will visit Lord Mercury’s Mahaparinirman site

Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur has got the hosting of rowing competition. Rowing competition will be organized in Ramgarhtal of Gorakhpur from 27 to 31 May. The Khelo India University Games, which are going to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh, will create a new atmosphere for sports in the state. This will give a boost to sports as well as tourism. There will also be branding of tourist places of the state. Participants will also be taken on a tour of major tourist places in all the host cities. Young players from all over the country coming to Gorakhpur to participate in the rowing competition from May 27 to 31 will visit the world-famous Gorakhnath temple of the Nath Panth and the Mahaparinirvana site of Tathagat Lord Buddha in Kushinagar.

Upcoming players will visit Lord Mercury’s Mahaparinirman site

According to the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Khelo India University game is being organized from a multidimensional perspective. University players from all over the country will come to Uttar Pradesh to participate in the rowing competition. To make this competition memorable for the players, the Khelo India University Games have not been limited to just the platform of talent show. There will also be an opportunity to know the changing picture of Uttar Pradesh’s heritage, art, culture and major tourist places. According to the comprehensive action plan prepared for this, the officials of the host districts are working in a coordinated manner. Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal is in touch with the district administration and sports department officials along with reviewing the preparations in the districts.

Special arrangement for rowing competition players

In total 30 investors of rowing competition to be held in Gorakhpur, 471 female and male players from 24 universities across the country have been registered. These players, coaches and supporting staff coming to Gorakhpur will be taken on a tour of the Gorakhnath temple and Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar. Hotel rooms were booked for the stay of the players and their coaches participating in the rowing competition. From their security to catering, complete arrangements have been made. The tourism department has been entrusted with the responsibility of arranging transport for the players in a convenient manner during their visit to Gorakhnath Temple and Kushinagar.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur