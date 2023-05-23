Gorakhpur: Industries promoting agriculture will be set up in Gida, farmers will get direct benefits

Gorakhpur: In order to directly benefit the farmers, agro-based industries will be promoted in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority. Food processing unit will definitely be set up in this. Along with this, such industrial units will also be set up. From which the farmers will be directly benefited. The development authority is making efforts to build a food park in minimum 50 acres.

This matter was raised by the Chamber of Industries, an organization of entrepreneurs, before the Chief Minister regarding the construction of a food park. Food processing units are already operating in Gida area. Most of the applications received for new industrial units belong to such units. At present industrial units of flour mill along with units for making biscuits, bread, chips, etc. are operating in Gida. Preparations are on to set up more such units in Gida in the coming time.

Pawan Agarwal, CEO of GIDA, did not say that cooperation would be provided by GIDA for agro-based industrial units. Land will be made available on the demand of the investors and the way plastic park has been developed in the industrial corridor. Arrangements will be made for different sectors on the same lines. The demand for food part in Gida is going on for a long time. Many types of discounts are also available due to the establishment of a food park in 50 acres. In which it will be easy to promote the industry.

Banana cultivation is done on a large scale in Gorakhpur.

Banana cultivation is done on a large scale in Gorakhpur and some surrounding areas. Banana chips are made in some states. In this way, preparations are on to set up such an industrial unit here too. So that these farmers can get benefit. Along with this a proposal is being made on behalf of the entrepreneurs. The proposal will contain details about such industrial units. From whom you will get benefit. Care will be taken to ensure that farmers can produce the raw material for such products.

What did the president of the Chamber of Industries tell

According to RN Singh, President of the Chamber of Industries, there is a great need for agro-based industries here. Purvanchal, including Gorakhpur, is an agriculture-based region, so efforts are being made in this direction. There is talk of building a food park in the industrial area. This matter was also kept with the Chief Minister that such units should be set up which would directly benefit the farmers.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

