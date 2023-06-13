Gorakhpur News: Bulldozer on illegal construction of mafia Ajit Shahi, marriage house was built on municipal land

Gorakhpur News: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking action to crack down on mafias in every way. Bulldozer thundered on the property of Mafia Ajit Shahi in Gorakhpur. A bulldozer ran over a marriage house built in Betiahata, Phal Mandi, Cantt police station area. Mafia Ajit Shahi had encroached on this municipal corporation land. The cost of the land encroached upon by the mafia is said to be around Rs 14 crore. Mafia Ajit Shahi has surrendered in the court just a few days back. Shahpur police was searching for him for a long time. Mafia Ajit Shahi was running this marriage house located in Betiahata. The mafia was in possession of 30 decimal land worthless of the Municipal Corporation. But due to the clampdown on Ajit Shahi by the administration, on Monday, the Municipal Corporation team demolished the two rooms, toilet, kitchen and bathroom built here in the presence of police and administration and razed them to the ground. On the other hand, by breaking the boundary of the marriage house, the administration has taken possession of the land.

