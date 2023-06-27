Gorakhpur News: Case filed against Mafia Chandan Singh and his gang members lodged in Dasna Jail, know the whole matter

Gorakhpur. A case has been registered against the mafia Chandan Singh and his gang members lodged in Dasna Jail for threatening the plaintiff in the murder case and doing Reiki. The Chiluatal police has taken this action on the instructions of the SSP. Presently the police is investigating the matter. The victim had given an application to the SSP demanding action against the accused. Along with registering the case, the police have increased the security of the plaintiff.

Chandan Singh absconded from police custody

Mafia Chandan Singh, who has been in the world of crime for a decade in Gorakhpur, is currently lodged in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh for a long time. Kajipur resident Mukesh Singh has written an application to the SSP that on the evening of November 13, 2012, on the day of Diwali, Chandan Singh along with his companions shot and killed uncle Santosh Singh in Doharia Bazar. In this case, he has filed a case in Chiluatal police station. Chandan Singh had absconded from the police custody during the trial. Because of which the file of the trial was separated. In which there was a hearing on 23 June 2023.

Sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Mafia Chandan Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case, as well as the High Court has rejected his bail. It is alleged that Chandan and his gang members are threatening to kill him. For this they are also doing Reiki. At present, the police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. It is alleged that 48 criminal cases are registered against Chandan. It is alleged that he is conducting Reiki with the gang members to kill him.

Chandan Singh’s terror was in the entire Purvanchal

There was a time when the terror of Chandan Singh was not only in Gorakhpur but in the entire Purvanchal. Chandan Singh had demanded extortion from many hospital operators and businessmen of Gorakhpur. Presently he is lodged in Dasna Jail. However, according to the police, Chandan’s gang has been completely destroyed during his stay in jail. At the same time, Chandan has written many poems and books during his stay in jail. In which Chandan is also involved in publishing a book ‘Gum Se Mann Ki Ore’.

Chandan filed a case against his gang members

Three years back, an audio of Mafia Chandan Singh was circulated on internet media. On coming to know about the matter, the then nodal police officer of the district, DK Thakur, had given instructions to include his name in the top ten. After this incident, no case has come before the police. After a long time, once again a case has been registered against Chandan. At present, more than 50 cases are registered against him. On the other hand, SP North Manoj Awasthi told that a case has been registered against the members of Chandan’s gang on the complaint of the victim.

