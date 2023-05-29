Gorakhpur: Pockets of patients and their attendants will be loose in AIIMS, parking facility started, it will be charged

Gorakhpur : Patients and attendants coming for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will have more loose pockets. Because the AIIMS administration has started a vehicle stand in the campus. Patients and their relatives coming to AIIMS will now have to pay Rs 5 for a cycle, Rs 10 for a bike and Rs 20 for a car. At the same time, if the vehicle is parked for nine hours to 16 hours, then the fee will be doubled. 17 to 24 hours three times the fee will have to be paid.

Patients undergoing treatment at AIIMS and their relatives will have to pay Rs 30 per day for parking the bike and Rs 60 for the car. The AIIMS administration has handed over the stand of AIIMS to a private agency. According to the rules, the AIIMS administration should have tendered this stand. When people started protesting against taking money without making a slip in the name of SSIPL without tender, then SSIPL was cut off from the slip.

Made in temporary arrangement without tender – media in-charge

It is alleged that the contract has been given to a supervisor in collusion. Administrative Officer Bhupendra Chandra has refused to say anything in this matter. On the other hand, in this case, AIIMS media in-charge Pankaj Srivastava told that there was a lot of pressure from the administration to make the vehicle stand, for this reason it has been made in a temporary arrangement without tender. He further told that the money received from the stand will be deposited in the account of AIIMS. Tender will be taken out within three months as per rules. After this, different rates of vehicles will be fixed.

The road used to get jammed by parking the vehicle at the gate

Let us tell you that there is a sufficient number of security personnel in AIIMS, the administration does not allow the vehicles of patients and their relatives inside the premises. Vehicles were made to park by making space outside the gate. Due to overcrowding, vehicles reach Kasya Road, due to which the problem of jam arises. In view of the problem of jam, the traffic police had asked the vehicles to park in the AIIMS campus. With the construction of a stand in AIIMS, the problem of jam will be solved to a great extent. On the other hand, about 2000 vehicles were deposited in the stand on Saturday.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

