Gorakhpur: Police will take Mafia Rakesh Yadav on remand, will interrogate in three cases including extortion, forgery

Gorakhpur : Gorakhpur police has got the remand of mafia Rakesh Yadav. On behalf of the police, there has been great success in proving in the court that due to the threat of the mafia, Sonu Prajapati had given an affidavit and said not to register the case after filing the report. It has been proved by the prosecution officer in the court that Sonu did this because of the threat of the mafia. Since then, the police has obtained remand in all the three cases registered against the jailed mafia Rakesh Yadav.

Police will interrogate the mafia soon after taking it into remand

Gorakhpur police will soon interrogate the mafia Rakesh Yadav on remand. Rakesh Yadav will have to try for separate bail in all the three cases. Mafia Rakesh Yadav’s name is included in the top 10 list of the district and 61 list of UP. Recently, police has registered 3 more cases against Rakesh Yadav. Chhotu Prajapati and Sonu Prajapati have filed a case of threat and extortion against Rakesh Yadav, while Maya Devi, a resident of Bargadi of Chiluatal police station area, has filed a case of forgery against him.

After registering the case, when the police started creating pressure, the mafia Rakesh Yadav surrendered in the court. After that, the police and the district administration had run a bulldozer on the house of mafia Rakesh Yadav without making a map. Meanwhile, Sonu Prajapati gave an affidavit fearing mafia Rakesh Yadav that he was made to sign on a plain paper for some other work. Using which the case has been registered. In the investigation of the police, it has come to light that he is turning away from his statement due to the fear of mafia.

More than 56 cases are registered against Mafia Rakesh Yadav

Gorakhpur police has obtained remand from the court in this case. More than 56 cases are registered against Mafia Rakesh Yadav. SP investigation on this matter, Manoj Awasthi told that due to effective lobbying in three cases of Rakesh Yadav, the police has demanded Rakesh in the court. After which the police will interrogate him, further action will continue on the mafia. At present, mafia Rakesh Yadav is lodged in jail.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

