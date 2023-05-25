Gorakhpur: Railway worker strangled to death, tenant along with wife in custody, accused seen in CCTV footage

Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Digvijaynagar of Gorakhnath police station area. Here, a railway worker has been brutally murdered with a sharp weapon by slitting his throat at home.

The police reached the information, took the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem and started investigating the matter. At the time of the murder, the railway worker was sleeping with his girlfriend at home. The brother of the deceased has accused the wife and tenants of the deceased of murder. The activity of the accused entering and leaving the house has been captured in the CCTV camera.

Police is interrogating 10 tenants including husband in custody in this matter. The brother of the deceased railway worker has filed a murder case against the deceased’s wife and two tenants.

Mohammad Afroz, 50, a resident of Digvijaynagar of Gorakhnath police station area, was working as a clerk in the CDO office of the Railways. It is alleged that he had a love affair with a woman named Sadia, Afroz had also married the woman six months ago.

New Parliament Building: CM Yogi Adityanath said – Opposition’s attitude is irresponsible, Ram Gopal said this

Mohammad Afroz and Sadia were sleeping in the room on the first floor of their house on Wednesday night. Three youths reached there at around one o’clock in the night, in which their tenant was also there. According to the police, as soon as the door was opened, the three miscreants killed him by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. After executing the incident, all three fled from the spot. An hour after the incident, Sadia informed about the incident to other tenants living in the house and the police.

When the police reached the spot, Afroz had already died. After this, the police took the wife and the tenants into custody and started questioning. The police is conducting raids in search of the three accused involved in the murder.

In this case, SP City Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told that the matter of murder in love affair is coming to the fore. A case has been registered on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. The police is investigating the matter. Some people are being interrogated by taking them into custody. Soon the incident will be exposed.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsC5cNi8QPQ)