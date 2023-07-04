Gorakhpur residents will get gift of Vande Bharat Express on July 7, CM reviewed before PM Modi’s visit

Gorakhpur. On July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gorakhpur to participate in important programs. Regarding which CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with BJP officials at Annexe Bhavan on Tuesday. This meeting was organized in connection with the preparations for the reception in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP’s Mandal President of Gorakhpur District Mahanagar, Block Chief, Nagar Panchayat President and BJP councilor of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation should participate in this meeting.

PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gorakhpur railway station

Prime Minister Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary year of Gita Press on 7th July. Along with this, Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Gorakhpur railway station. During this, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a lot to Gorakhpur. Started the closed fertilizer factory for almost 3 decades, established AIIMS in Gorakhpur. By giving the gift of a considerable increase in the facility of aircraft, the traffic to other cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata was made easier.

CM called upon to join the welcome program

Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi is coming to Gorakhpur on July 7 to attend two important programs. In such a situation, the people of Gorakhpur have got a golden opportunity to express their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister called upon the BJP team of Gorakhpur metropolis to join the cleanliness and welcome programme. He said that the Municipal Corporation will not only clean the city, but also BJP office bearers, MPs, MLAs, mayors and councilors will also associate themselves with the campaign for clean Gorakhpur. He said that the Prime Minister is to be welcomed at 65 to 70 places in the city, for this separate groups should be formed.

Direction of CM Yogi

During this, the Chief Minister said that on the arrival of the PM, maintain coordination with the administration and the police and lay emphasis on discipline. He said that messing with the security system will not be allowed. Greet outside the barricading or from a distance. He said that it may rain on this day but there should be no shortage in the preparation of the reception. The Chief Minister said that Gita Press located in Gorakhpur has got the distinction of receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021-22. Religious books are being published in Gita Press for 100 years. This heritage of Gorakhpur has been recognized after receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize.

Prime Minister’s Arrival Preparation

Similarly, it is the moral responsibility of all of us to give a historic welcome to the Prime Minister in our city Gorakhpur. He said that every effort should be made to make Gorakhpur look clean and beautiful on the arrival of the Prime Minister. Appealing to run a special cleanliness campaign on July 5 and 6, the Chief Minister said that many special people will come to Gorakhpur city on the occasion of Prime Minister’s arrival. Every effort should be made so that everyone takes a good message about Gorakhpur.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

