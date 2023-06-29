Gorakhpur: Review of applications received in Khorabar Township and Medicity scheme begins, e-lottery to be conducted in 15 days

Gorakhpur : The deadline for registration of residential plots and flats in the Khorabar Translate and Medicity scheme to be made by the Gorakhpur Development Authority has expired. The application form is being reviewed by GDA. In which the shortcomings of the applications are being mixed. The applications in which deficiencies are being found. They are being cancelled.

Whereas, on the basis of valid applications, the lottery will be drawn after 15 days. After that applications will be invited for the remaining flats. Registration for the plots in this scheme can also be done by the GDA till July 10. After which the e-auction will be held after the review process is over.

Only one application is valid on one Aadhaar number

Income certificates for EWS and LIG flats will be scrutinized during the review of applications. In this, the application form with which the certificate is not attached will be rejected. Similarly, if more than one application has been made by a person, then except one, the rest of the applications will be cancelled. In case of more than one application on one Aadhaar number, the additional application will be cancelled. Only one person from a family had to apply, cancellation action will be taken even if there is more than one application from a family.

Resolved payment issues

Applications were invited by the GDA from May 26 to June 25 for plots and flats in Khorabar township. Due to the last 2 days being a holiday in banks, the applicants who issued e-challans were given the opportunity to make payment on June 26 and 27 as well. Payments of more than 2 dozen people were stuck. The technical assistant and his team coordinated with the banks and completed the payment of all the people.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

