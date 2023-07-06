Gorakhpur: Roadways buses will not enter the city due to the arrival of the Prime Minister, trains will be run under control

Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gorakhpur on 7th July. In view of the arrival of PM Modi, roadways buses will not be able to enter the city from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Buses will be stopped only at the marked places, so that there is no jam situation inside the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go directly to Geeta Press by road after arriving at Gorakhpur airport. After the program of Gita Press, PM Modi will reach Gorakhpur railway station, where Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off.

Know the main points

Buses plying on Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Delhi, Deoria and Kushinagar routes will be operated from Champa Devi Park. On the other hand, buses plying on Sonali Road, Bargadwa and Maharajganj route will be stopped at the marked places around the Medical College. During this, the operation of autos and rickshaws will also be restricted in the city. The regional manager of the Transport Corporation said that the concerned officers of the department have been directed to ensure the operation of the buses.

Gorakhpur railway station ready

On the other hand, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program at Gorakhpur Junction railway station, the operation of trains will also be regularised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program is to be held on Platform 1. According to experts, during the program, the operation of trains till platform number five will be almost stalled. Trains will be controlled from platform number 7 to 9. The route for their movement will be decided so that there is no inconvenience to the passengers. The railway station has been decorated like a bride for the arrival of PM Modi.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

