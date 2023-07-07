gorakhpur station is ready waiting for pm modi rjl

Gorakhpur Railway Station: CM City Gorakhpur is ready to welcome PM Modi. The route through which the PM will go to Geetapress and from there to the railway station, these routes have been decorated and groomed like a bride. Platform number one of the railway station and the platform built in Geetapress premises have been painted with the tricolor. Adequate arrangements have been made for the security of the PM. Vehicles have been restricted and diverted on many routes in the city.

Before welcoming PM Modi, CM Yogi himself has reached Gorakhpur to take stock of its preparations. Tomorrow on Friday, the Prime Minister has to attend the function organized at Geeta Press and Railway Station, the Chief Minister reviewed the preparations by visiting both these places. During this, the CM has directed the officials that the celebrations at both the places will be memorable and full of achievements. That’s why everyone has to work wholeheartedly to make it grand and historic.