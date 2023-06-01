Gorakhpur: Teenage girl held hostage in closed factory, hospitalized, head’s nephew arrested

Gorakhpur: In Gorakhpur, a case of rape has come to the fore by taking a teenager hostage. The accused is the nephew of the village head, who took the girl hostage in a closed factory and raped her. Somehow the girl came out of the factory and reached her home and narrated her ordeal to her family members. When the condition of the girl deteriorated, the relatives admitted her to the district hospital. The accused has been arrested in the case.

In a closed factory located in Kusmahi forest of Khorabar police station area of ​​Gorakhpur, the accused youth kept the girl hostage overnight in the closed factory. At present, on the complaint of the girl’s relatives, the police have registered a case against the young man and have also arrested him.

According to the relatives of the victim girl, Sadan alias Sajan Rajbhar, a resident of Khorabar area, lured her and took her to a closed factory in Kusumhi forest. The accused youth is the nephew of the village head. He kept the girl hostage overnight and raped her.

The young man beat up the girl and also threatened her. During this, the condition of the girl deteriorated and she fainted on the spot. The accused youth left the factory. When the teenager regained consciousness, she somehow came out and after reaching her home told the family about the incident.

After this, the relatives reached the police station. At the same time, due to the deterioration of the condition of the teenager, she was hurriedly admitted to the district hospital. Where her treatment is going on. At the same time, the police registered a case against the accused.

Jurisdictional Cantt Yogendra Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused youth Rajendra Rajbhar and he has been arrested. This matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of investigation.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_1CzRku07c)