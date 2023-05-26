Gorakhpur’s mafia Sudhir Singh surrendered in Maharajganj court, exposed the promptness of the police

Gorakhpur : Mafia Sudhir Singh surrendered in the court of District Maharajganj on Friday. Mafia Sudhir Singh has surrendered in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate Maharajganj on Thursday in a 20-year-old case registered at Shyamdeurwa police station. Sudhir Singh’s name is included in the list of top 10 mafia of Gorakhpur district and Uttar Pradesh. The fear of Gorakhpur police is visible in the mafia.

After the non-bailable warrant was issued against Sudhir Singh, the police was actively searching for him. After Sudhir Singh surrendered, the court sent him to jail in judicial custody. However, during the surrender in Maharajganj court, a large number of his supporters were present from the court premises to outside the jail. There are 36 cases registered against Sudhir Singh, a resident of Kalesar village under Gida police station area of ​​Gorakhpur, in different police stations of Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Maharajganj districts.

Surrendered in the case of robbery in Shyamdeurwa police station

Sudhir Singh was wanted in a case of robbery in 2003 at Shyamdeurwa police station in Maharajganj district. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2008. After which the police was searching for him for a long time. Dr. Kaustubh, SP of Maharajganj district, said that under Operation Shikanja, the police are running a campaign to get the accused punished by lobbying in old cases. Mafia Sudhir Singh has surrendered in the court in a 20-year-old case in Shyamdeurwa police station. From there he has been sent to jail.

Mafia Ajit Shahi also surrendered a few days ago

But a few days ago Ajit Shahi surrendered in Gorakhpur court and on Thursday Sudhir Singh surrendered in Maharajganj court and exposed the police. Let us tell you that the mafia Sudhir Singh was accused in the robbery incident in the year 2004 in Shahpur police station area. In this case, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant on 24 April 2023. Ever since the warrant was issued, the police of Crime Branch and Shahpur police station were conducting raids in search of him, but they did not get success.

Court sent jail report to Mafia Sudhir Singh

A few days ago, Mafia Ajit Shahi appeared before Additional Chief Justice Magistrate Amit Kumar on Thursday in the matter of extortion by threatening to kill the secretary and workers of the Co-operative Bank. The CJM sent the mafia to jail for 14 days after taking them on custodial remand. While the police were continuously raiding Gorakhpur and Deoria districts in search of Ajit Shahi, nothing was found in his hands. Which definitely raises a question mark on the functioning of the police.

Report – Kumar Pradeep

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rq4EKABmKAk)