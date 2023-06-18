Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal will become a national camp for rowing training, order for 20 boats given to Germany

Gorakhpur. After the stupendous success of the rowing competition under the Khelo India University Games, Ramgarhtal will now become the venue for the National Rowing Camp. Rowing players from all over the country will take training here according to national and international competitions. According to international events, different categories of boats are being imported from Germany for the training of rowing games. Never before had a rowing competition been held at the Khelo India University Games.

Aale Haider Aale Haider, Regional Sports Officer, Gorakhpur has appointed a coach for rowing training in Gorakhpur. Roing’s nursery will be prepared here. Registration of teenagers and youth has also started. So far 10 youths have joined the training. Mentally and physically strong is being made by giving swimming and physical training.

World class water sports complex ready

When Uttar Pradesh got to host the Khelo India University Games, rowing also participated in it. The water sports complex of Ramgarhtal and Gorakhpur had already been selected as per the intention of Yogi Adityanath. The Yogi government had prepared a world-class water sports complex at a cost of Rs 45 crore near the lake with the aim that national and international competitions of water sports could be held here. Along with the district, the trend of the youth of Purvanchal should increase in this direction.

Ordered 20 votes to Germany

An order for 20 boats has been placed from Germany. These boats are in the range of 10 to 20 lakhs, boats are being ordered according to international competitions. Boats will start coming after 15th July. After which the practice of the youth will start. Let us tell you that all the arrangements in the water sports complex are of international standard. There is an international airport in Kushinagar at a distance of 50 kilometers from Ramgarh Tal, in such a situation direct access of foreign players is possible here.

Gorakhpur came in limelight for water sports

The usefulness of Ramgarhtal for water sports has been proved in the Khelo India University Games competition held in Gorakhpur from 27 to 31 May. Players from universities of different states across the country, some of them and the officials of the Federation of India were also surprised that this important for water sports was not in the limelight for the whole of North India. Everyone agreed that national and international competition can touch the sky here.

