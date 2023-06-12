Government AC bus came under the grip of railway wire in Muzaffarpur, passengers narrowly escaped.

Muzaffarpur: AC bus of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation going from Muzaffarpur to Patna came under the grip of LT wire near a private school located on Rahul Nagar main road of Sanjay Cinema-Deoria road. As soon as the electric shock occurred, there was a cry in the bus. In a hurry, the female and male passengers on the bus started running by jumping. However, due to the presence of mind of the driver and the conductor, a major accident was averted. After this, the LT wire adjacent to the bus was removed from the dry wood. Then the bus returned to the city.

LT wire has passed too low

Locals Ashutosh Kumar and Manoj Bhandari told that at around quarter to six in the evening, an AC bus full of passengers of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation was going towards Damodarpur. Meanwhile, near a private school, the LT wire has passed very low. Due to the high height of the bus, the LT wire got stuck in the roof of the bus. After this there was a loud noise. After the shock, the passengers in the bus started shouting. Hearing this, the local shopkeepers hurriedly ran towards the bus. The passengers jumping from the bus told that the current has come in the bus. During this, the traffic on both sides of the bus also stopped. There were about 35 to 40 passengers on the bus. However, the local people, showing courage, removed the wire from the bus with dry wood and then the bus returned towards Brahmpura. Local people told that the bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Patna Gandhi Maidan. But, why did she come to Sanjay Cinema Road. This information could not be found.

Ahiarpur caught fire due to a spark coming out of a high tension wire

On May 8, a Volvo passenger bus caught fire due to a spark emanating from a high tension wire, near Dharmakanta, Old Darbhanga Road, Ahiyapur police station area. Crackers and foam were kept on the roof of the bus. After which the crackers started bursting. Due to the bursting of crackers with a loud sound, there was a hue and cry among the passengers in the bus. The bus driver stopped the vehicle first by applying the emergency brake showing understanding. Then, about three dozen passengers saved their lives by jumping from the emergency window, main gate and driver’s window. The crackers were bursting continuously for about twenty minutes.

