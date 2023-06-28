Government alert after bridge collapse in Bihar, now 50 year old barrage and dam will have structural and mechanical audit

Krishna Kumar, Patna. In Bihar, after the collapse of the Agwani Ghat bridge, instructions have been given to audit all the bridges, on the same lines, structural and mechanical audit of the 50-year-old barrage will also be done. This instruction was given by Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha after inspecting the Valmikinagar barrage on Wednesday. Along with this, he also directed to reconsider the system of releasing water from Barat.

All barrages of Bihar are six decades old

During this, he said that the structure, quality, technology of all the barrages and dams of Bihar will be audited. If there is any problem during this, it will be removed. The minister said that the age of the bridge is 50 years, while all the barrages in Bihar are six decades old. The age of Valmikinagar Barrage is 65 years. Valmikinagar Barrage was constructed in 1967-68. Its length is 739 meters. Half of it is in Nepal. It has 52 gates, 18 real ways, 12 under sluices, 8 river sluices and 18 head regulator gates.

Inspection of drain opened in Nawal Parasi, instructions for cleaning of mouth

Water Resources Department Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha inspected the Khola drain located in Nawal Parasi, Nepal. During this, checked the cleanliness of the vesment and instructed to clean the estuary properly. It is worth mentioning that after coming out of the Madar mountain, the Khola Nala meets in Raipurwa Khola. There are seven mouths in the Khola Nala, which is of the size of the English UK. The soil is filled in this mouth. Due to this, there is a problem in water coming from the mountain to the drain, after inspection of which instructions were given to clean the drain.

The village is just 50 meters downstream of the Gandak river, by planting boulders to prevent erosion

Gandak is situated 50 meters away from Parasnagar, Anandnagar and Shastrinagar villages in Bagaha of West Champaran. Even during the minister’s inspection, erosion was continuing on the banks of the river. To prevent this, sand boulders have been installed. Along with this, a team is continuously monitoring.

