Government and private institutions in Bihar will have to set up an internal committee, failing which a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed.

Patna. An internal committee will be constituted in all government and private offices and institutions of Bihar. Institutions and offices that do not do so will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. The Women and Child Development Corporation has issued instructions related to this to the districts, stating that any government and private institution where more than 10 people work together. There the internal committee should be formed compulsorily. After a case of harassment comes to an institution, if that matter reaches directly to the commission or elsewhere, then an internal committee will conduct an administrative inquiry. If the committee does not exist, fine will be imposed on the concerned institution.

More than half the number of women in the committee

According to the corporation, it is necessary to constitute an internal committee to hear complaints in the case of harassment of women at the workplace. The number of women in the committee will be more than half. It will be mandatory to keep a man in it as well. The committee will hear complaints and do justice in all harassment cases. The committee will have a chairman and three members.

All institutions will have to put their name on their website and office board

After the formation of the internal committee, the government and private institutions will have to mention the names of the members on their website and office board, in which it is mandatory to keep the mobile number in front of the name. After receiving the complaint, these members will have to immediately start investigating the related matters after taking information from the woman.

