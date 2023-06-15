Government approves Predator drone deal with US ahead of PM’s visit

New Delhi, 15 June (Hindustan Times). Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the Defense Ministry on Thursday approved the deal to acquire 31 Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from the US, for which the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will take a final decision. This deal will be a milestone in the relationship between India and America. This deal can be announced during PM Modi’s state visit to America this month.

In fact, the Army, Navy and Air Force have expressed the need for MQ-9B armed drones to strengthen their presence in sensitive areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and to boost surveillance. The Navy wants to increase its presence especially in the Indian Ocean region. After the arrival of this drone, the siege against China on the Indian Ocean will be further strengthened. In this sequence, the deal for Predator drones was approved in the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting today, after which the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security is awaited.

The DAC is the apex body in the Ministry of Defense to decide on arms purchases for the armed forces. These acquisitions are then given final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal, in which 15 drones will go to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of ​​responsibility. Apart from this, Army and Air Force also have plans to take 8-8 drones. Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from June 21 to 24. This will be PM Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as the Prime Minister. This Rs 32,000 crore deal is expected to be finalized during this visit.

Features of MQ-9 Reaper Drone

The MQ-9 Reaper drone, made by San Diego-based General Atomics, can fly continuously for 48 hours. It can carry a payload of approximately 1,700 kg (3,700 lb) over a distance of over 6,000 nautical miles. It comes with nine hard-points, is capable of carrying sensors and laser-guided bombs, apart from air-to-surface missiles, with a maximum payload of two tonnes. Armed drones can enable the Indian Army to carry out missions similar to those carried out by NATO forces in Afghanistan.

It can be used for remote control operations, surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and targeting targets on the Himalayan borders. Last year, the Indian Navy had leased two hunters amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Due to this, the Indian Navy is keeping an eye on the Chinese warships roaming in the Southern Indian Ocean. Currently Indian security agencies use Israeli UAVs, Defense Research and Development Organisation’s Netra and Rustom drones.