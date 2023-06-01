Government committed to maintain the pace of development: Darshana Zardosh

Surat / Ahmedabad, June 1 (Hindustan). The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a state-wide ‘Nine Saal – Bemisaal’ public campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. From June 1 to 31, BJP leaders and workers will tell among the people the special works done by the central government in the last nine years. Inaugurating it on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Zardosh said that the government is committed to maintain the pace of development.

In a press conference here, Union Minister of State Zardosh discussed the achievements of the Central Government and the gifts received by Surat. He said that Surat is being made a multi-modal hub station for which projects worth Rs 950 crore have been approved. Apart from this, Surat’s Udhna railway station has been declared as a sub-station during this period. For this, tenders worth Rs 200 crore have been issued. Center, State and Municipal Corporation will jointly develop.

Zardosh told that Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened to get rid of expensive medicines. Here instead of expensive medicines, cheap medicines were made available to the people. He said that Rs 12,000 crore smart city project is going on in Surat. Zardosh expressed the government’s commitment to timely completion of all major projects like BRTS, Tapi Purification, Gati Shakti Model. He also discussed about the Central Government’s Vande Bharat train, PM Mitra Park, Covid vaccination, Ayushman card etc.

The country became safe by removing internal and external challenges: CR Patil

On this occasion, State President of BJP and Member of Parliament from Navsari Lok Sabha seat CR Patil said that a big book can be written on the many achievements of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the nine years. Patil also mentioned about surgical strike after Uri, F16 aircraft, fighter pilot Abhinandan’s return from Pakistan, India’s achievements in the Corona period etc. Patil told that India administered 200 crore vaccines free of cost to its countrymen, gave food grains during the Corona period. He said that 100% arms and weapons used to be imported from abroad, today 70 percent weapons are being manufactured in the country. Brahostra missiles and tanks are being made in India.

During the press conference, BJP City President Niranjan Jhanjmera, Mayor Hemali Boghavala, Chairman of Standing Committee in Manpa Paresh Patel, Vinod Moradiya and other leaders-workers were present.