Government doctors will no longer act arbitrarily in UP, patients will have to write only generic medicines in prescription

Lucknow : In order to provide cheap and quality health facilities to the people of Uttar Pradesh, directions are continuously given to the Health Department by the Yogi Government. In this sequence, following the instructions of the Chief Minister, instructions have been issued by the Health Department to the doctors of all the government hospitals in the state that they will now write the names of generic medicines in the prescription. All the doctors have been directed to ensure compliance that they write the medicines by generic name only in their prescription.

Along with this, cleanliness should be maintained in the hospitals and it should be followed regularly. Along with this, it has been said that every month the parameters of the critical performance of the hospital will also be analyzed. Principal Secretary Health Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma has issued instructions for better arrangements in government hospitals.

He directed that every director, chief medical officer, chief medical officer, in-charge medical officer and superintendent should not only analyze the critical performance parameters of the hospital every month, but also doctor-wise, each doctor by whom OPD surgeries are being performed. Are there, how many patients are being seen by them.

I Triple C will monitor 108 hospitals

The Principal Secretary has instructed that the data of the functionality of the equipment should be made available regularly on every Monday in the Care App. After this, wherever any equipment does not remain functional for a long time, the Additional Director, Electricity should be contacted directly. He said that soon monitoring of 108 hospitals will be done through Integrated Covid Command Center (ICCC).

CCTV cameras have been installed at important places in these hospitals and the SOP for what is to be seen from each camera has also been decided. He has given instructions that all the Chief Medical Superintendents will not only ensure that the CCTVs remain functional at all times, but will also ensure that point-wise SOPs are followed at their level.

Available medicines should be displayed through sign boards

The Principal Secretary instructed that as per the standard, the medicines which are available in the drug warehouse of the district, if there is no suitable reason, it should be ensured to get them in the hospital and make them available to the patients. He directed that the availability of medicines should be displayed through a sign board near the medicine counter in such a way that the general public can see it easily. The sign board should be kept updated regularly.

Officer to check the quality of food – Principal Secretary

The Principal Secretary directed that adequate duty of doctors and paramedical staff should be deployed in the emergency area and arrangements for ambulances, wheelchairs, stretchers and essential medicines and equipment etc. should be ensured for the patients there. The quality of the food provided in the IPD wards should be regularly checked and testimonials from the patients and their attendants should be recorded and shared with the concerned people.

Send complete report to DG Health in 10 days

He instructed that whatever amount is available in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti should be used for the betterment of the patients and minor deficiencies of the hospital should be removed from it in the interest of the patients. In Rogi Kalyan Samiti, efforts should be made to get help through CSR or donation from local rich people. He has directed that the report should be made available to the DG, Medical Health Services within 10 days after following the instructions.

Check the quality of food provided in the ward

The Principal Secretary directed that adequate duty of doctors and paramedical staff should be deployed in the emergency area and arrangements for ambulances, wheelchairs, stretchers and essential medicines and equipment etc. should be ensured for the patients there. The quality of the food provided in the IPD wards should be regularly checked and testimonials from the patients and their attendants should be recorded and shared with the concerned people.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU02CQjnsm8)