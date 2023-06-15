Government identifying leprosy patients in Jharkhand, do not hide, this disease can be completely cured

Leprosy patients in Jharkhand. For the eradication of leprosy in Jharkhand, the Health Department has been running a continuous campaign. Door-to-door survey has been started in many districts of the state from today to identify leprosy patients. For this, health workers were trained on Wednesday. Along with this, people have been appealed not to hesitate to tell any symptoms of leprosy. This disease is a completely curable disease.

The campaign will run from June 15 to June 30

According to information, door-to-door survey will be done in Jamtara from June 15 to June 30 to identify leprosy patients. For this training has been given to ANM, Sahiya and Sahiya Sathi. On the other hand, pulse polio vaccination campaign will be conducted from July 2 to 4. BDO said that make the program successful by establishing all coordination.

Awareness chariot was also flagged off

Here in the urban and rural areas of Palamu district also, the health department is conducting leprosy patient search campaign from June 15. Along with this, an awareness chariot was also flagged off from the Medinirai Medical College Hospital premises. District Leprosy Prevention Officer Dr. Anil Kumar Srivastava told that there is a need to make people aware about this campaign.

This disease can be completely cured

For the successful operation of leprosy search campaign program in Madhupur, Nukkad Natak was first organized for public awareness at Gandhi Chowk, bus stand, court premises and various square-intersections of the city. The drama troupe told that under the National Leprosy Eradication Program, it is to be organized from June 15 to June 28. It was told in the play that leprosy can be completely cured, provided it can be identified on time. The team of artists told through the play that if there is a trace of copper color in the body and there is desolation in it, then it can be leprosy. Don’t hide it, it can be perfectly fine.

Door-to-door survey in 138 villages of Koderma

Leprosy search campaign is also being conducted in Koderma from 15 to 28 June. BTM Shailendra Tiwari told that this campaign was started here in 2017. Under the campaign, this year also Sahiya and male workers will work door to door in 138 villages. On seeing the symptoms of leprosy, the patient will be sent to the hospital. For this campaign, Sahiya Volunteers and Supervisors have been given training for leprosy search campaign.

graffiti

In Latehar too, the leprosy eradication department started the leprosy search campaign from June 15. This campaign will be run till June 28 in rural and urban areas of all the blocks. Health workers were trained for this. District Leprosy Officer Dr. Shobhana Toppo told that under the campaign, special work will be done for leprosy patient search campaign in every house with the help of Sahiya and male colleague. Wall writing will also be done for awareness by this investigative team.

Leprosy is not a disease of untouchability – Dr. Shobhana Toppo

Dr. Shobhana Toppo has appealed to the people that if there is emptiness in any part of the body, if there is a stain, feel free to inform the investigation team. Get rid of leprosy by treating this disease in time. Leprosy is not a disease of untouchability, nor does it spread by sitting together. To make the said campaign successful, 1132 teams have been deployed in the district. Along with this, a monitoring team has been formed at the block and district level.

This campaign is being run across the state

Let us inform that the entire health department is engaged in the identification and treatment of new leprosy patients. This campaign is being run in the entire state. After the campaign launched in 2022-23, the Health Department has released figures regarding new patients, which are worrying. Under the campaign, 7169 new leprosy patients have been identified in the state, out of which maximum 609 new patients have been found in Deoghar district. In the year 2021-22 also, Deoghar stood first with 411 patients. In this way, 198 new leprosy patients were found in Deoghar this year as compared to last year.

In Jharkhand, the maximum number of leprosy patients were found in Deoghar, second place in Godda