Government is giving free pulses, sugar and oil, know how to register in ‘Annapurna Food Packet Scheme’

annapurna food packet scheme 2023: The Annapurna Food Packet Scheme of the Rajasthan Government is expected to provide relief to the poor from inflation. The latest update coming regarding this scheme is that under this the work of buying food items (goods) will now be done through the District Level Committee headed by the District Collector. An officer has given information in this regard. He said that the district level committee will buy the goods and will do the work of distributing the food kit.

Let us discuss here that earlier this work was assigned to the Cooperative Department. The department had to purchase food items to be given to the beneficiaries in this scheme and make them available in the form of food kits. The government has now decided to get this work done through the district level committee in order to implement the scheme on time and run it successfully.

Know what is Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Let us tell you that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to give free food packets to poor families. This scheme is an ambitious scheme of the Congress government of the state, which has been named as ‘Annapurna Food Packet Scheme’. Its implementation was approved in April. An estimated monthly expenditure of Rs 392 crore is expected on this. State Chief Minister Gehlot has taken an important decision to provide relief from inflation to 1.06 crore families of the state.

What will be given under this scheme

Under this scheme, free food packets will be provided to the families connected with the National Food Security Act (NFSA). In each packet, gram dal, sugar, salt one kg each, edible oil one liter, chili powder, coriander powder 100 grams each and turmeric powder 50 grams will be given to the beneficiary. It is being told that the state government will have to spend about Rs 392 crore monthly on supplying food packets to the beneficiaries at a cost of about Rs 370 per packet (including all expenses).

How to register

It is worth mentioning that the beneficiaries of this scheme are being registered in the ongoing inflation relief camp in Rajasthan. All poor citizens and families will have to reach the inflation relief camp. A form will be made available here. This form has to be filled and submitted along with the requested documents. After this you will be given a receipt. After registration, you will start getting the facility. You will get this packet in Fair Price Shops (FPS).