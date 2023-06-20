Government Job Vacancy: Bumper recruitment will be done in UP Intelligence Department, know the information about the posts and the method of application

Lucknow: There is a preparation to start the recruitment process for government jobs on a large scale in UP. In this series, a recruitment program will be announced soon for the vacant posts in the Intelligence Department. In this, more than two thousand posts of the department will be recruited. Their number is being told as 2386. These posts are lying vacant for a long time and recruitment to these posts in an important department like Intelligence will help in making the law and order of the state more efficient.

At present, about 69 percent posts are vacant in the clerical cadre of the UP Information Department, 72 percent in the constable cadre and 50 percent in the sub-inspector cadre. Similarly, six posts of Inspector are vacant in the Intelligence Head Quarter.

According to information, there are 76 vacancies for sub-inspectors, 149 for constables, 6 for inspectors (confidential) and SHR, 34 for sub-inspectors (confidential), 62 for sub-inspectors (clerks), 16 for assistant sub-inspectors (clerks), 8 for sub-inspectors (accounts), assistant 7 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Accounts), 4 of Computer Operator Grade C, 4 of Computer Operator Grade A, 1 of SI (MT), 21 of Head Constable Driver and 30 of Class IV personnel will be filled.

PM Kisan Yojana: Another chance for farmers to take advantage of the scheme, loopholes will be removed in the camp, avail benefits like this

In the special branch, Inspector’s 4, Sub-Inspector’s 43, Constable’s 549, Sub-Inspector (Confidential) 27, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk) 11, Sub-Inspector (Accounts) 11, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) 9, Chief Constable Driver 2 and 36 vacant posts of class IV personnel will be filled.

In LIU wing, 409 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector, 1020 of Constable, 19 of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), 45 of Sub-Inspector (Clerk), 63 of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk) and 33 of Class IV personnel will be filled.

Through the recruitment process in the Information Department, youth will get an opportunity to serve in government jobs. When the recruitment process starts, it is expected that many times more candidates will apply than the total number of vacant posts.

There will be tough competition among the youth for each post. A written test will be conducted for this, in which the recruitment process will be completed by following the reservation process. After making complete preparations, the program of the recruitment process will be issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. In this, complete information about eligibility, examination program will be given for the application.

Earlier in the year 2021 in UP, 2506 additional posts were created by reorganizing the Information Department. Of these, 2494 posts have been filled. At the same time, 4207 posts were already approved, which have now increased to 6701. Out of this, 4315 posts are filled, while 2386 posts are vacant.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44)