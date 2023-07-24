Government Jobs After Graduation: Government jobs after graduation, see list here

Government Jobs After Graduation:Most of the youth of the country aspire to get jobs in the government sector. Government jobs are most sought after after graduation. Youth look for various opportunities after graduation. Various competitive exams are conducted by various bodies like UPSC, SSC, RRB, Banks to provide government jobs to the fresh graduate youth. Here we have made a complete list of government jobs for graduates. Through which the graduated students can easily find various opportunities.

Many government organizations like banking, public sector companies require graduate/any degree for various officer level and administrative level posts. The top best degrees for government jobs for graduates (full time from a recognized Institute/University) are given below.

Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc./BA/B.Com/BCA/BBA/BBM) in Commerce, Arts, Science, Accounts, etc.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (B.Tech/B.E.) in various disciplines.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma)

Bachelor’s Degree in Law (B.L./B.B.L.)

Additional benefits of working for the government include higher pay, open promotion and increment processes, flexible work schedules, access to medical facilities, the ability to travel between different regions, and the fact that people often associate government employment with social prestige. Surveys over the years have shown that the unemployment rate is highest among the educated youth. Lakhs of students are graduating every year, after graduation people don’t have much options to fulfill their dreams.

Many students start preparing for competitive government jobs after SSC and graduation in banking to get a secure job. What are the government jobs available after graduation? A government job ensures security, a good salary, a benefit package and other perks. Because lakhs of students are trying for thousands or hundreds of posts. In such a situation, thousands of students remain unemployed. In such a situation, apart from banking and SSC, students should also look for other opportunities to get a job.

List of Government Jobs for Graduates

1. Public Sector Banks

(i) State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO

SBI SO

SBI Junior Associate (Clerk)

(ii) IBPS

IBPS PO

IBPS SO

IBPS Clerk

IBPS RRB (IBPS RRB)

(iii) RBI Assistant

(iv) RBI Grade B

2. Railway

RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) & Technician

RRB JE (Junior Engineer)

RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)

rrb group d

3. Defense Services

cds

Indian Army TGC

indian army ssc

Indian Air Force Airmen

Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme

Indian Navy University Admission

4. SSC

SSC CGL

SSC CHSL

5. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

(i) Maharatna Public Enterprises

(ii) Navratna Public Enterprises

It has been seen for a long time that after graduation students are more inclined towards government jobs. In such a situation, a list of major government jobs for the students who have passed is given below. Through which they will be able to get the job of their choice easily.

1. Public Sector Banks

There is always a demand for graduates for jobs in Public Sector Banks.. Also, Public Sector Banks offer good salary with fixed working hours. Banking sector is one of the best government exam lists. Below are some of the bank exams which are popular among the aspirants:

(i) State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India conducts various examinations for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers, Junior Associates (Clerk), Specialist Officers and other posts in its various branches. It is one of the best banking exams for government jobs. There is a separate exam for each recruitment. SBI is currently conducting the following exams:

SBI PO

SBI PO is the most famous bank job for graduates. Candidates from any field are invited to participate, and they will have to go through three stages of recruitment.

Salary: Rs. 41,960/- (Basic Pay)

SBI SO

If you are looking for government exams after graduation then SBI SO is the best option. SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment is a three stage process that looks for applicants who are excellent in their field and want to work for the bank as SO. Candidates having experience in fields like IT, HR, Marketing, Law, Rajbhasha and Agriculture will be eligible to take the exam. IT, Law and Agriculture specialist officers must have a bachelor’s degree, and HR and Marketing specialist officers must have an MBA in the subject.

Salary: Rs.23,700/-

SBI Junior Associate (Clerk)

SBI Clerk is an exam conducted by SBI for the recruitment of Junior Associates in various SBI branches. It is a two stage test with LPT at the ground level (Language Proficiency Test).

Salary: Rs. 19,900/-

(ii) IBPS

IBPS is an important recruitment organization that conducts several examinations to find eligible individuals for various Public Sector Banks and Regional Banks. IBPS conducts exams for Clerk, Probationary Officer, Assistant and other posts.

IBPS PO (IBPSPO)

IBPS PO exam is conducted for the recruitment of Probationary Officers in Public Sector Banks. This exam is conducted once a year and the candidates must have a graduation degree.

Salary: Rs. 36,000/-

IBPS SO

Specialist Officer exam is conducted by IBPS for sector-oriented jobs. IT, Law and Agriculture specialist officers must have a bachelor’s degree, and HR and Marketing specialist officers must have an MBA in the subject. This is one of the best government jobs after graduation with good salary options.

Salary: Rs. 36,400/-

IBPS Clerk

It is one of the most popular exams among the graduates. It is a two-stage recruitment process that hires qualified individuals to work at the grassroots level. It is one of the easiest exams for government jobs.

Salary: Rs. 19,900/-

IBPS RRB (IBPS RRB)

In Regional Rural Banks across India, IBPS is conducting RRB Recruitment for both Clerk and Officer posts. They should have a graduation degree and should be proficient in the local language. The selection process is different for Clerk and Officer posts.

Salary: Rs. 19,000/- Rs. 39,000/-

(iii) RBI Assistant:

RBI Assistant is one of the famous job for which individuals are searched by Reserve Bank of India.

Salary: Rs. 14,650/-

RBI Grade B

RBI Grade B, which requires full-length planning, is one of the most lucrative jobs in the banking industry. It is a three stage recruitment process which includes one of the toughest exams in the banking industry.

Salary: Rs. 35,150/-

2. Railway

Railway jobs after graduation: Indian Railways, which employs more than 12 lakh people across the country, is the backbone of the country. Below are the types of jobs in railways for graduates

RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) and Technician:

Technical qualification is essential for the post of Railway Assistant Loco Pilot or Technician. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years.

Salary: Rs.35,000/-

RRB JE (junior engineer)

Railway Recruitment Board has announced the recruitment of Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendents and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants in various Railway Zones. This is one of the best government jobs after graduation.

Salary: Rs. 35,400/-,

RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)

RRB releases notification for recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories to fill various posts for Graduate and Under Graduate.

Salary: Rs. 35,400/-

RRB Group D

RRC Level-I (Group-D) Recruitment is conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for various Group D posts in Railways. As per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix, there are different pay levels and allowances for different posts. It is one of the easiest exams to get a government job.

Salary: Rs. 22,000/-

3. Defense Services

There are various opportunities for the graduates in the Defense Services as well. If you want a lucrative job with good salary and at the same time you want to serve your country then Defense Services is the best government exam after graduation.

cds

UPSC CDS exam is conducted to select candidates for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy courses.

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- Rs. 2,25,000/-

Indian Army TGC

TGC is known as technical entry through which any engineer with good marks can get a chance to join SSB. As an engineer, if you join the army, you will go for technical work according to your branch. You can also check our Upcoming Government Exams for Latest Government Jobs

Salary: Up to Rs 2.25 lakh

indian army ssc

Short Service Commission is a profession in the Air Force which lasts for a specified period of time. By enrolling in SSC course through AFCAT, MAT Entry, or NCC Special Entry, you can join IAF as Short Service Commissioned Officer.

Salary: Rs. 56,100/-

Indian Air Force Airmen

As a Non-Technical Trade Airman, your job involves assisting and supporting various activities ranging from weather forecasting to maintenance of records and archives of the Indian Air Force.

Salary: Rs. 26,900/- Rs. 59,000/-

Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme

The legal branch of the Indian Army is the Judge Advocate General (JAG) department. As per the rules of the Indian Army, the service rendered in the department of JAG is considered as judicial service.

Salary: Rs. 56,100.

Indian Naval University Admission:

University Entry Scheme (UES) is the short form of University Entry Scheme. It is a system introduced by the Navy in the 1950s, initially only for the engineering and electrical branches, but eventually expanded to include all engineering disciplines.

Salary: Rs 5.4 Lakh to Rs 6.9 Lakh.

4. SSC

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) conducts SSC CGL and SSC CHSL every year. Thousands of graduates take part in this exam. If you are looking for a government job then SSC is one of the best government jobs after graduation.

SSC CGL

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts SSC CGL exam every year for recruitment to Grade “B” and “C” category posts in various government ministries, departments and offices. It is one of the trending government exams after graduation.

Salary: Rs.47600/- to 151100/-

SSC CHSL (SSC SHSL)

SSC CHSL is a combined competitive exam used to recruit persons with higher secondary education to government ministries and offices. Staff Selection Commission is the full form of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Examination. It is one of the easiest exams for graduates to crack government jobs.

Salary: Rs. 19,900/- 63,200/-

5. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

In India, government-owned businesses are known as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The Central Government or a State Government, or a combination of the Central Government and one or more State Governments, owns the majority (51 percent or more) of the paid-up share capital of a PSU. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) owned by the Government of India offer excellent government jobs to graduates in various technical and management fields from time to time. Below are the types of PSUs where you can get a job with good salary-

(i) Maharatna PSU – Salary: Rs. 60,000/-1,80,000/-

(ii) Navratna PSU – Salary: Rs. 60,000/-1,80,000/-

