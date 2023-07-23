Government may airlift Meitei community from Aizawl amid tense situation in Manipur, security beefed up

Manipur The situation has worsened after the video of two women being paraded naked. Fresh reports of violence are coming from the state. The ongoing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities has now reached the neighboring state of Mizoram. People of the Meitei community living there are constantly getting threats to leave the state.

Government will airlift the people of Meitei community

According to the news of India Today, the Manipur government is preparing to airlift the people of Meitei community living in Mizoram and bring them back to their state. After the news of violence against women, the situation has worsened in Mizoram along with Manipur. The former militant organization has warned the people of the Meitei community to leave the state. In view of this threat, the Manipur government is preparing to airlift the people of Meitei community through special ATR flights running between Aizawl-Imphal and Aizawl-Silchar. Although it has not been confirmed yet.

Increased security of schools and colleges in Mizoram

Meitei Community Security has been beefed up in schools and colleges in Mizoram after receiving threats. In a conversation with India Today, a student told that he has been informed about the airlift, although he has not been told when it will be done.

Mizoram government assures security to Meitei community

The Mizoram government on Saturday assured security to the Meitei community living in the state and asked them not to pay heed to rumours. The assurance by the state government came after an ex-militant organization in Mizoram ‘advised’ the Meitei community to leave Mizoram. State Home Commissioner and Secretary H. Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community and assured them of their safety, according to an official statement.

What happened on 4th May?

In Manipur, on May 4, an armed mob of about a thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and looted houses. The mob had set many houses on fire. Not only this, some people were killed and two women were paraded naked. The video of women being paraded naked surfaced after two months. After which the whole country became angry. Demonstrations are being held at various places to protest against the incident.

Allegations of negligence on the police

The news of atrocities against women in Manipur is not new. The video that surfaced on July 19 is of May 4. A police case was also filed regarding this matter, but action on it is far away, the report in the matter was written on 21st June. While the complaint was made on 18 May. In the FIR, the story of the atrocities that happened before the abduction and shameful treatment of tribal women has been mentioned. Not only this, about two months after the registration of the FIR, when the video comes to the fore, then the eyes of the police open and the main accused is arrested.

6 arrested so far in viral video case

So far 6 people have been arrested in Manipur for making women parade naked. Among those arrested, the main accused has been identified as Heradas. While the other arrested accused include Arun Singh, Jeevan Elangbam, Tonva Singh and Yumlembam Meitei. The four accused who were earlier arrested by the police have been sent to police custody for 11 days.

Street to Parliament protest against violence against women

Protests are being held from road to Parliament regarding the Manipur viral video case. Uproar over the Manipur violence continued in Parliament for two consecutive days. The proceedings of the Parliament could not go on for the whole day. Opposition parties fiercely targeted the central government. On the other hand, the demand for the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has also increased due to the Manipur issue.

So far 160 people have died in Manipur

It is worth mentioning that since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ (tribal solidarity march) organized on May 3 in the hill districts in protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status in Manipur, more than 160 people have been killed and many others injured. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.