Government may bring Uniform Civil Code Bill in Monsoon Session of Parliament! Increased stir in political corridors

The Central Government can present the Uniform Civil Code (UCC Bill) bill in the House in the coming monsoon session. Quoting Aaj Tak news, it is reported that preparations have been made to bring the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament. According to the information received from the sources, the bill related to the Uniform Civil Code law can also be sent to the parliamentary committee. At the same time, there has been no statement from the Congress and the opposition on the speculation of presenting the bill in the monsoon session.

Discussion intensified in political circles

Significantly, the discussion in the political corridors regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been going on for a long time. Debate is also going on on this issue. However, UCC is also getting support from some political parties. The Aam Aadmi Party has supported the UCC Bill. However, AAP has only given its principled support to it. Regarding the bill, the Aam Aadmi Party has said that it should be brought only with a consensus after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders.

Debate on UCC started after PM Modi’s statementLet me tell you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated Uniform Civil Code in Bhopal on Tuesday. After the statement of the PM, its discussion has intensified across the country. In his statement, PM Modi had said that we are seeing that the work of provoking people is being done in the name of UCC. If there is one law for one member of the family in a house and another for another, then will that family be able to run. Then how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?

Russia will work on the lines of Make in India! Told PM Modi a great friend, said- visible effect on India’s economy

What is Uniform Civil Code ActUniform Civil Code is mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution. Under the Uniform Civil Code law, there will be equal law for every citizen living in India. In the Uniform Civil Code law, the same law will be applicable for all religions in marriage, divorce and division of land-property. This law will be a secular law, which will apply equally to all religions. At present, the personal law of Muslim, Christian and Parsi is applicable in the country. The debate about the Uniform Civil Code law has been going on for a long time. But it has not yet been implemented.