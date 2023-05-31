‘Government of coalition will be formed in the country after 2024’, Sanjay Raut made such a claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Has once again claimed that a coalition government will soon be formed at the Centre. However, this time he made a slight mistake in claiming that after 2024 a coalition government will be formed at the Centre.

Sanjay Raut, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray group, said in a conversation with reporters, after 2024, there will be a coalition government in this country. He said on opposition unity, we will definitely consider. Raut further said, everyone’s words should be understood in a democracy.

Sanjay Raut Even before this, he has made many claims regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, he had claimed that a coalition government would be formed in 2024. However, now his statements have changed and he has said that after 2024 there will be a coalition government in the country.

#WATCH , "After 2024, there will be a coalition government in this country," says Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/KQckzmfKIs

Sanjay Raut had earlier made a big attack on BJP and called it a crocodile. In fact, his statement came a day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar complained about the step-motherly treatment meted out to his party in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Raut had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is like a crocodile or a python, it swallows whoever happens to it. Citing the parting of the ways of the Shiv Sena and the BJP, Raut said that this was the reason why his party chief Uddhav Thackeray distanced himself from the BJP in 2019.