Government of India will give 10 lakh jobs by December under Mission Recruitment, 240 got appointment letter in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur. The 6th employment fair was organized by the Government of India in the auditorium of Yogiraj Baba Gambhir Nath. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel gave appointment letters to 240 youths to the chief guest. Ravi Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur Sadar and Bank of Baroda officials were present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the youth virtually. On this occasion, the youth who received the appointment letters expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The dream of developed India will be fulfilled by 2047.

Talking to the media, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that under the Mission Recruitment run by the Government of India, there is a resolution to provide 10 lakh jobs by December 2023. In order to fulfill that, the 6th Employment Fair was organized today. This job fair has been organized at 4 places in Uttar Pradesh and 43 places across the country. A total of 240 successful candidates have been given appointment letters in Gorakhpur. All of them will serve in different departments and ministries of the Government of India. Will contribute in making the developed India of 2047.

India’s image emerged as a strong country

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that today India’s image has emerged as a strong country on the world stage and the whole world is ready to listen to India’s voice today. This year is also of G20 Presidency. The way India has given pace to its economy. Made India the fifth largest economy. Very soon we are going to become the second economy of the whole country with 5 trillion dollars economy. India is moving towards progress and becoming a developed country. It is in Amritkal that we will take this journey to its end.

There is no common leader in the opposition

Targeting the opposition, Anupriya Patel said that see all the opposition parties are surrounded by allegations of corruption. There is disunity among them. They neither have any policy nor any roadmap to take the country forward. There is no universal leader in the opposition. The welfare of the country and the countrymen is never possible with a broken and scattered clan, the people of the country know this, so I say with full confidence that in the coming 2024 elections, once again the NDA government will be formed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

