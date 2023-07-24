Government ready to discuss Manipur issue, said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur. The opposition is urged to allow the discussion to take place and let the truth come out. He said that I do not know why the opposition is not allowing the discussion in the Parliament. Let us tell you that due to the uproar by the members of the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Manipur on Monday, the proceedings of the house were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday at around 2.35 pm after three adjournments.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur. The opposition is urged to allow the discussion to take place and let the truth come out. He said that I do not know why the opposition is not allowing the discussion to take place in the Parliament. Let us tell you that since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, the members of the opposition parties have been demanding the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House and then discussion on the issue of Manipur violence. Because of this, the work in both the Houses of the Parliament has been disrupted even today.

#WATCH , I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur issue, in Lok Sabha

Government ready to discuss Manipur issue

Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur after three adjournments began at 2.30 pm on Monday. Members are urged that on a very sensitive issue, members from both the ruling party and the opposition have demanded a discussion. I am ready for discussion in the House.

We are ready for debate on Manipur: Sushil Kumar Modi

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that we are ready for a debate on Manipur, but along with it, I had given a notice for a debate on the lathi charge that took place in Bihar, the violence that took place in Bengal, and the Speaker accepted it. Today, the way Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh started a ruckus that the House was forced to expel him. When the government is ready for discussion, then why is the opposition not allowing the House to function.

Manipur Violence: Violence flared up again in Manipur after the brutality with women, the mob set fire to the school

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh suspended

Here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday for the remaining period of the current monsoon session for violating the instructions of ruckus and posture in the Rajya Sabha. Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the suspension of Singh during the Question Hour. Earlier, the Chairman mentioned the name of Singh who came near the seat. When the name of a member is mentioned by the chair, that member has to go out of the house immediately and he cannot participate in the proceedings of the house for the whole day. After this, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal proposed to suspend Singh for the remaining period of the current session, saying that the conduct of the AAP member is not compatible with the dignity of the House. Amidst the uproar, the House approved Goyal’s proposal with a voice vote.

We are ready for a debate on Manipur, but along with it, I had given a notice for a debate on the lathicharge that took place in Bihar, the violence that took place in Bengal, and the speaker accepted it. Today, the way AAP MP Sanjay Singh started a ruckus that the House was forced to expel him…

PM Modi can end the deadlock

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that I think this issue (Manipur) can be easily resolved by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House of which he himself is a member and he is answerable to it. We are witnessing a situation so important that none less than the Chief Executive of Government can speak on it at the outset. The Home Minister and others can play their part, I am sure…but the Prime Minister finding it appropriate to talk to the media outside Parliament when it is in session may not be acceptable.

#WATCH I think this issue (Manipur) can be easily resolved by the Prime Minister being present in the House of which he himself is a member and he is answerable to it. We are looking at a situation that is so important that no one less than the chief executive of the government is at the beginning of…

ruckus won’t do anything

Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan said that first you (Opposition) start the discussion… until you start the discussion, how will it reach the public that what the opposition is thinking or what the ruling party is thinking… Nothing is going to happen by creating ruckus on the road.

First you (Opposition) start the discussion. Unless we start the discussion, how will it reach the public that what the opposition is thinking or what the ruling party is thinking… Nothing will happen by creating ruckus on the road: Chirag Paswan, President of Lok Janshakti Party, Delhi

Manipur Violence: ‘India’ constituents protest in Parliament premises on Manipur issue, adamant on PM’s statement