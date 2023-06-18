Government school children will do yoga daily in Bihar, training will be given to 100 primary school teachers

Bihar Education Project Council will provide 10-day residential training to physical teachers and health instructors interested in yoga from primary and secondary schools. On behalf of the Council, 100 teachers from elementary schools will be trained as master trainers for the first phase of training from across the state. The first session of the training will be organized from June 21 to 30. In this, three teachers have been selected from Patna district.

10 days residential training at IIT Patna

Selected teachers from Patna district will be given 10 days residential training in IIT Patna. Neha Rani, teacher of Utramit Vidyalaya Marchi from Patna district, Dr Sudarshan Kumar from Mount Everest Middle School, Kankarbagh and Rajesh Ranjan from Middle School Sipara have been selected as master trainers. DPO Shyam Nandan Kumar told that in the first phase, training is being given to teachers of primary schools. After this, training will be given to selected teachers from secondary schools.

Yoga will be done to children daily in schools

Yoga classes will be conducted daily to keep children studying in government schools healthy and to make them health conscious. After getting the training to the master trainer, he will also inform other teachers of the school so that the children can be made to do yoga in a better way. Along with this, the master trainer will also make the children aware about food habits and better diet.

Master trainers selected from different districts for the first phase of training

District- Selected Master Trainer

Araria – 4

Arwal – 3

Aurangabad – 4

Dandy – 4

Bhagalpur – 3

Bhojpur – 4

Darbhanga – 4

Gaya – 5

Jamui – 3

Jehanabad – 3

Kaimur – 3

Katihar – 3

Lakhisarai – 3

Madhubani – 4

Munger – 3

Nalanda – 6

Nawada – 4

Patna – 3

Purnia – 3

Samastipur – 4

Saran – 4

Shivhar – 3

Sheikhpura – 2

Sitamarhi – 4

Seaman – 4

Supaul – 3

Vaishali – 3

West Champaran – 4