Government schools of Bihar will look dazzling, Principal will be able to spend money as per his wish, KK Pathak gave instructions

The small needs of government schools in Bihar were not being fulfilled despite having money in the fund. In such a situation, the education department has changed the rules regarding spending money. Now all the principals have been given the right to spend up to Rs 2.5 lakh in a year. Five lakh or more school management committee will be able to spend. With this money, the problems of painting, maintenance, toilets and drinking water of government schools will be solved.

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department gave instructions to all DMs

Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak has written a letter to all the DMs and directed them to solve the problem of non-spending despite having money in the fund of government schools. School Management Committee and School Education Committee will now have regular meetings. The principal or headmaster of the school has been freed from the monthly and annual obligation to spend the money. School principals will now be able to spend up to Rs 2.5 lakh on their own. At the same time, the committee will be able to spend an amount of five lakhs or more.

School buildings are not being repaired even after having money

Under the instructions, the DM will monitor it himself by quoting the District Education Officer. The Additional Chief Secretary has expressed concern that even after having the money, the school buildings are not being repaired. It has also been asked to regularly inform the department about using the available amount.

Bihar: IAS KK Pathak’s warning to universities, regularize session in three months, otherwise salary will be stopped

School principals afraid to spend money to avoid hassle

Pathak said that School Education Committee works for primary schools and School Management Committee for secondary schools. The department has come to know that despite having the money, the school principals are afraid to spend the money, while the public representatives of the area complain that the schools do not use the money even after having the money. being done. Only after this KK Pathak has issued this instruction.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5ECWi0Wkak) kk pathak