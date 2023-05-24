Government strict on illegal mining of sand in Bihar, raids will continue, know what is the preparation of the government

Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani directed the officials to take strict action against illegal mining. He said that there should be a complete ban on mining in the ghats which have not been settled. Mining should be ensured by following the conditions at the endowment ghats. It will be seen by the officials of Police and Mining Department. Regular raids should be conducted against illegal mining, transportation and storage. Chief Secretary Amir Subhani gave these instructions during a review meeting held at Bihta regarding action against illegal mining. This meeting took place in the meeting hall of NDRF.

Land marked for keeping seized vehicles

After the meeting, the Chief Secretary along with the officials inspected the sand ghats near Koilwar bridge in Parev village. Before Koilwar bridge for Patna district and after Koilwar bridge for Bhojpur district, a place was marked for construction of permanent check post. Along with this, the land was marked for taking land on lease for keeping the seized vehicles. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to continue the special campaign against illegal mining. He said that the government will completely ban illegal sand mining in entire Bihar. A new strategy is being prepared for this.

Rs 859.06 lakh fine recovered from vehicles during raids in 35 days

During the action taken against illegal sand mining between April 18 and May 23, a fine of 859.06 lakh has been collected by Patna and Bhojpur districts from vehicles seized in Patna and Bhojpur districts. Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and Bhojpur DM Rajkumar informed Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani about the action taken against illegal sand mining. In Patna district, 257 raids, 77 FIRs, 216 arrests, 434 vehicles seized and Rs 220.43 lakh fine were collected in Patna district in 35 days. On the other hand, 251 raids, 70 FIRs, 27 arrests, 410 vehicles seized and Rs 638.63 lakh fine were recovered in Bhojpur district.

Mafias had attacked the officers last month

It is worth mentioning that last month, officials of the District Mining Department were attacked by sand mafia at Parev Son Balu Ghat of Bihta police station area. Two female mining officials were badly injured in this. Since then, the government is fully engaged in taking action against the sand mafia.

