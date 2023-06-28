Government to set up NRF to promote research, Union Cabinet approves proposal

New Delhi : The Modi government at the Center has decided to set up the National Research Foundation (NRF) to promote research in India. The proposal related to this has been approved in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. It is being told in media reports that the government will present the National Research Foundation Bill 2023 in the monsoon session of Parliament.

New law will replace the Science and Engineering Research Board Act

After the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the media that the proposal related to the establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF) was approved in the Union Cabinet meeting. He told that the law that will come into existence after the passage of this bill will replace the Science and Engineering Research Board Act of 2008.

steering committee will be formed

Anurag Thakur said that a steering committee will be constituted to provide high-level strategic impetus to the activities of the proposed National Research Foundation. It will have 15 to 25 eminent researchers and professionals as members. The Prime Minister will chair the steering committee. The Information and Broadcasting Minister informed that an executive council will also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

Rs 50,000 crore will be provided in five years

He told that for this, 50 thousand crore rupees will be made available for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28. Out of this, 14 thousand crore rupees will be given by the Government of India, while the remaining 36 thousand crore rupees will be collected from industry, public sector enterprises, philanthropic donations etc.