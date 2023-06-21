Government will give fortified rice to 3.61 crore ration card holder families to make UP disease free

Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to distribute fortified rice in all districts by March 2024. For this, paddy is being allotted to those rice mills in which blenders will be installed. In the second phase of the Central Government’s Rice Fortification Scheme, 64,365 ration shops have been selected in 60 districts. These shops will get an annual allocation of 46.10 lakh metric tonnes under the National Food Safety Act (NFSA). 12 crore people will be benefited by this. So far more than 1.22 crore farmers have been benefited from the ongoing paddy procurement operations of KMS 2022-23 and Rs 200 crore has been withdrawn on MSP.

Fortified rice enhances the quality of rice

Usually the milling and processing process removes the fat and micronutrient-rich bran layer of the rice. Fortified rice has all these qualities. In this, elements like Vitamin B-1, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin E, Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Folic Acid, Vitamin B-12 and Vitamin A are preserved and micronutrients are mixed through the blending process. Government plans that fortified rice will be an effective step to eliminate many health related problems including anemia. This is the reason why the process of its distribution is being promoted.

Benefits will reach 15.05 crore people in the state

According to the 2011 census, there are 19.98 crore people in 75 districts of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. 15.05 The state government is working to give the benefit of fortified rice to the NFSL beneficiaries. At present, 12 crore beneficiaries are getting benefits through 64,365 ration shops in 60 districts through annual allocation of 46.10 lakh metric tonnes under NFSA. By March 2024, 3.61 crore rations will be distributed through 79,365 ration shops through 1718 blender-equipped rice mills in the state. Fortified rice will be made available to cardholder families. As a pilot project in the year 2021, a total of 1917 lakh beneficiaries including 1823 Anganwadis, 865 ration shops have been benefitted through 102 rice mills in Chandauli and Sevapuri blocks of Varanasi. Taking this success forward, the benefit of fortified rice was extended to 3.96 crore people in the first phase in the state.

State has a total of 24.56 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice

Under the guidance of the Central Government, the work of providing benefits to the people through distribution of fortified rice in the state is going on in three phases. In the third phase, the allotment process has started in 73 districts. At present, the monthly requirement of fortified rice in the state is 4.95 lakh metric tonnes, while a total of 24.56 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice is available with the state.