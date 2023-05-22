Government will give land for houses to 21597 families of Bihar, instructions to all ADMs to prepare list in 15 days

Under Abhiyan Basera, the department has a target of providing land to 21,597 landless families in Bihar by the month of December. For this, all the ADMs were instructed to prepare a district-wise list in the next 15 days. In the ADM meeting of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department on Monday, Minister of the Department Alok Kumar Mehta said that it is our priority to provide land to the families who have become landless due to division or increase in family, to build houses.

Instructions to dispose of pending filings till June 30

Additional Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra instructed all the ADMs to reduce the number of pending filing cases to zero by June 30. It is said that the names of the remaining people after the previous survey will be recorded in the list of people without bass songs, so that it will be convenient to prepare the list of the needy and achieve the goal of providing them habitat land. Apart from the department’s secretary Jai Singh, director land acquisition Sushil Kumar and all the joint secretaries, the additional chief secretaries of all the 38 districts were present in the meeting.

Mobile app support for surveys

The department said that the help of mobile app is being taken to conduct a fresh survey of the missing families. In both the ways, landless families who are found to be living, will be made available five decimals of living land. This land will be given to the landless people in the village or in the village very close to it. In the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary reviewed the pending cases district-wise in detail. He directed all the Additional Collectors to hold weekly meeting on zoom of the zones of their district, so that the number of pending cases would come down.

Lowest admission rejected in Paru

In 2023-24, he gave a notice to the Additional Collector of Muzaffarpur to settle only 2.39 percent of the rejected cases in Paru Zone of Muzaffarpur. Similarly, in Bhojpur’s Sandesh and Jehanabad’s Ghosi zones, the speed of execution of cancellations filed in this financial year was found to be very slow.

Laptops will be given to all revenue employees in two months

On this occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary also said that laptops will be made available to all revenue employees of the state in the next two months. This will help in reducing the number of pending cases. Complaints were also received from many districts that due to the CO or RO going on leave, their part of the work gets delayed, on this the Additional Chief Secretary said that if there is any officer in either of the two posts, he has gone on leave. Will also see the work of the officer.

Filing rejected without any reason is the maximum in Patna

In the district-wise review of rejections, the maximum number of cases pending without any valid reason was found in Patna district. Till May 19, 10,094 cases were found pending in Patna district without giving any reason. Out of 10094 pending cases in Patna district, maximum 3080 cases were found pending at RO level, 1022 at general information-special information level, 617 at clerk’s level and 5375 at circle officer’s level.

Lowest 486 in Lakhisarai

The lowest number of 486 pending cases was in Lakhisarai. While Banka district stood second with 582 cases. Rohtas is in second place with 4517. While Muzaffarpur district was at the third position with 4281.

Seven and a half thousand special teachers will be appointed in Bihar, decision on TET and STET soon

2414 cases pending in encroachment case

District-wise review of the encroachment case found that a total of 6972 encroachment cases are under the cognizance of the department in the entire state. In this, 4556 cases have been executed. For this, a total of 4316 encroachments have been removed. But still 2416 cases are pending. In this, maximum 315 cases are related to Nalanda district. Taking the matter of encroachment seriously, Additional Chief Secretary directed to take immediate action.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTaVh4dQmwY)