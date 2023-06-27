Government will give tur dal from buffer stock to control inflation

New Delhi, 27 June (Hindustan Times). Government has decided to release pigeon pea from the national buffer stock in a assessed and targeted manner till the imported stock arrives in the Indian market. The Center has taken this step to increase the availability of Toor Dal i.e. Arhar Dal at affordable prices to the consumers.

The Food Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) have been directed to dispose of tur dal through online auction among eligible millers, so that consumers can To increase the available stock of ready made tur dal.

Earlier, the government imposed a ceiling on the stock of tur and urad dal by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 on June 2 to prevent hoarding and speculation and to keep prices normal for consumers. Under this order, stock limits for tur and urad have been fixed for all states and union territories till October 31, 2023.

It is noteworthy that a few months ago, tur dal used to sell at Rs 95-110 per kg depending on the quality in the retail market, but now it is selling at Rs 130-150 per kg. In fact, the government usually keeps buffer stock to restrict the requirements in case of emergency and huge increase in the prices of commodities.